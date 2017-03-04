These photos of this bride and her squad will make any woman desire marriage
These photos would make any woman desire marriage. The pretty bride-to-be, Hairat Damilola and her gorgeous-looking squad are just too hot to be ignored…Read More
These photos would make any woman desire marriage. The pretty bride-to-be, Hairat Damilola and her gorgeous-looking squad are just too hot to be ignored…Read More
Aderemi Sijuwade, one of sons of late Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, traditionally married Make up artist Labisi Folawiyo of facesbylabisi today! Recall…Read More
One of the moments we often look forward to at weddings is the Bridal make over (BMO). So, for the love of BMOs, we…Read More
The 2017 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) is going down right now at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, and trust…Read More
The beautiful daughter of newly appointed Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) and Nigeria immediate past Minister of Environment, Mrs Amina Mohammed will…Read More
Three best friends, Nikky, Alaroro and Wendy recently got married legally on same day and this photo of them has been trending on Instagram…Read More
Earlier today, our wedding vendor Happy Benson pixels shared some beautiful pictures from Tochy’s Bridal shower with us. We particularly loved how the ladies…Read More
Planning a wedding is a serious business that requires a special ability to bring ideas and thoughts to reality. Kudos to wedding planners out…Read More
Weddings don’t happen every day, so it’s best to capture every precious moment of your special day with your closest friends. A year…Read More
About a year ago, wedding vendors, Photographer Adetola @9.22photography and makeup artist Olapemi @ennies_makeover got engaged on Olapemi’s 25th birthday after they via Instagram…Read More
or the Newbies, every week, we feature the Asoebi styles that blew our mind over the weekend – a column that thrills you with…Read More
A few weeks ago, we brought you the adorable love story and prewedding album of lovebirds, Tosin and Hassan. Now we bring you twenty…Read More
The red carpet at the Oscar awards that was held yesterday, was filled with glamour as actresses like Taraji P Henson, Halle Berrry, Charlize Theron…Read More
The traditional marriage of Nkem, the daughter of billionaire and PDP chieftain, Chris Uba, who got engaged to her Mr. Amazing on November 8,…Read More
Wedding vendor, Diko photos recently shared Hope and King’s romantic pre-wedding shoot with us and we love it! Read their love story and view…Read More
On this new episode of her wedding channel called Get Wedding Ready with Wura Manola, she shares in details all there is to know about choosing…Read More
One of the moments we often look forward to at weddings is the Bridal make over (BMO). So, for the love of BMOs, we…Read More
Earlier this week, we brought you some first photos from Tosin and Hassan’s Engagement ceremony, now we bring you official photos courtesy of wedding…Read More
First son of Juju Queen, Ayojimi Balogun and his babymama, Jennifer got married last weekend, February 18 in Lagos. Jimi, who is son to…Read More
Late last year, Kotan and Bode got instgram talking with their fun wedding and we are glad that their official wedding photos have now…Read More
Amaka and Oba’s glamorous pre-wedding photos made us smile and even more heart warming is their pre-wedding photo session captured by Diko photos. Read…Read More
Pretty Igbo bride Chidinma serenaded her lovely Yoruba groom Tolu with a song on their wedding day and we can’t get over that melodious…Read More
Gone are the days when the wedding spotlight was all on the bride and bride’s maids. Not anymore! The groom and his groomsmen have…Read More
Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi is a year older today and in celebration of her birthday, we present to you her top ten red carpet…Read More
Over the weekend, Gospel singer had the fifth edition of her annual praise and worship concert in Lagos and we have got some first…Read More